Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LIND stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
