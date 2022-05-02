Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $285,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,803,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,660 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.