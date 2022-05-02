Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 879 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,530,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 116,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,259,803. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

