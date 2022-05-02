Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,550 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,027,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $291.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

