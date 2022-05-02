Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,030 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.98. 404,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.