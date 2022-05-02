Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $16.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $702.71. 34,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

