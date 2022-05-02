Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 386,670 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

