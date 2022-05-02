Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares in the last quarter.

SUI traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,278. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

