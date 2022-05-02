Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 3.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $24.76. 214,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,216. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

