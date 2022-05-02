Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 181,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,545. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.