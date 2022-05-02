Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

LTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. 3,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

