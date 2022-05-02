Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Liberty Resources Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Liberty Resources Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LIBYU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

