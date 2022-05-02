Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 101,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.