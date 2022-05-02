Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

LI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,829. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

