Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 12,769 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

LEVI stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $18.75. 1,534,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,275. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

