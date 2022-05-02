Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

