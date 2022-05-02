Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. 1,717,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,212. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

