Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 536,548 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,147,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536,548 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $234,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

