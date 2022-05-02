Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 330,100 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 330,100 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of TELUS worth $207,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. 1,839,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

