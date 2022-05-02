Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 18,950 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.99% of Macerich worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -409.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.