Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 185,938 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,938 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $255,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSE TD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

