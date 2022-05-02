Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Open Text worth $91,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 435,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

