Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $86.17 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $86,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

