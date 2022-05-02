Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $61.63 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $40.45. 37,606,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,171,340. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.