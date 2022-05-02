Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $149.97 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,435,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,575 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 2.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Celestica worth $149,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

