Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,250 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.17% of Maxar Technologies worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 377.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.03. 486,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

