Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.20

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.35, with a volume of 2595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.