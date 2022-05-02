Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.22) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Leoni in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock traded up €0.45 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €8.93 ($9.60). The stock had a trading volume of 40,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a one year low of €6.84 ($7.35) and a one year high of €18.50 ($19.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.