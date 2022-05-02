Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.100-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.10-$6.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,627,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

