Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353,632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $43,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.11. 42,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,555. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

