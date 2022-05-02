LABS Group (LABS) 1-Day Volume Tops $182,404.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $182,404.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

