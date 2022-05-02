KZ Cash One Day Volume Tops $11.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,416.21 and $11.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

