Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 52.9% in April

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KUKE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

