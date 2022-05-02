Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Raised to CHF 269

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

