Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $17.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 619,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

