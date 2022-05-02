Korea Investment CORP Sells 345,551 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 345,551 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SEA were worth $92,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,471. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.22. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

