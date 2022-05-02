Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

SNA stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $214.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,840. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

