Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 272.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,762. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

