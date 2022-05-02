Korea Investment CORP Has $99.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 82,379 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $99,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. 287,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

