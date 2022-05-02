Korea Investment CORP Has $86.48 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $86,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,278. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

