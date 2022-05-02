Korea Investment CORP Has $71.45 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,643 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $71,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

