Korea Investment CORP Has $21.70 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.60. 10,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,434. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.53 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

