Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 259,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Trimble by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,330,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

