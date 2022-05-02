Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $113,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.68. 13,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,154. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

