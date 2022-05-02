Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 199,600 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,693,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after buying an additional 2,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after buying an additional 1,756,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after buying an additional 1,490,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. 29,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

