Korea Investment CORP Buys 27,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,229. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.