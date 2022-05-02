Korea Investment CORP Buys 151,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $68,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $5.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,579. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

