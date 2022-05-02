Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $80,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.60. 17,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

