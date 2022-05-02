Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

