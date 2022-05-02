Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 85,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,288. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

