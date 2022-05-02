Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.38 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $38.38 million and $606,025.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,489,294 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

